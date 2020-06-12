This Week in Coronavirus: June 4 to June 11

Every Friday, we’re recapping the past week in the coronavirus pandemic from our tracking, policy analysis, polling, and journalism.

Certain parts of the U.S. are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases, possibly spurred by states easing social distancing measures and large gatherings over Memorial Day weekend. A KHN article from this week explains that specific areas of California and certain counties in every Southern state have become “hot spots.”

Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. are still climbing, and this week the cumulative total surpassed 2 million. There have been over 114,000 total confirmed deaths in the U.S.

Here are more of the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources:

Global Cases and Deaths: This week, total cases worldwide passed 7.5 million – with an increase of approximately 878,000 new confirmed cases between June 4 and June 11. There were approximately 30,000 new confirmed deaths worldwide between June 4 and June 11, bringing the total to approximately 421,000 confirmed deaths.

U.S. Cases and Deaths: Total confirmed cases in the US passed the 2 million mark this week, with approximately 151,000 new confirmed cases between June 4 and June 11. There were approximately 5,600 new confirmed deaths this week, bringing the total to nearly 114,000 confirmed deaths in the US.

U.S. Tests: There have been over 21.9 million total COVID-19 tests with results in the United States —with about 3.1 million added since June 4. In the last seven days, 1.0% of the total U.S. population was tested.

State Reports of Long-Term Care Facility Cases and Deaths Related to COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)

Data Reporting Status: 47 states are reporting COVID-19 data in long-term care facilities, 4 states are not reporting

47 states are reporting COVID-19 data in long-term care facilities, 4 states are not reporting Long- term care facilities with known cases : 9,192 (across 44 states)

: 9,192 (across 44 states) Cases in long-term care facilities: 230,776 (across 43 states)

230,776 (across 43 states) Deaths in long-term care facilities: 45,833 (in 40 states)

45,833 (in 40 states) Long-term care facilities as a share of total state cases: 15% (across 43 states)

15% (across 43 states) Long-term care facility deaths as a share of total state deaths: 45% (across 41 states)

State Social Distancing Actions (includes Washington D.C.):

Social Distancing : 51 states have eased at least one social distancing measure.

: 51 states have eased at least one social distancing measure. Stay At Home Order: Original stay at home order in 9 states, stay at home order eased or lifted in 36 states, no action in 6 states

Original stay at home order in 9 states, stay at home order eased or lifted in 36 states, no action in 6 states Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers: Original traveler quarantine mandate in place in 10 states, traveler quarantine mandate eased or lifted in 15 states, no action in 26 states

Original traveler quarantine mandate in place in 10 states, traveler quarantine mandate eased or lifted in 15 states, no action in 26 states Non-Essential Business Closures: Some or all non-essential businesses permitted to reopen (some with reduced capacity) in 46 states, no action in 5 states

Some or all non-essential businesses permitted to reopen (some with reduced capacity) in 46 states, no action in 5 states Large Gatherings Ban: Original gathering ban/limit in place in 14 states, gathering/ban limit eased or lifted in 36 states, no action in 1 states

Original gathering ban/limit in place in 14 states, gathering/ban limit eased or lifted in 36 states, no action in 1 states State-Mandated School Closures: Closed in 7 states, closed for school year in 36 states, recommended closure in 1 state, recommended closure for school year in 6 states, rescinded in 1 state

Closed in 7 states, closed for school year in 36 states, recommended closure in 1 state, recommended closure for school year in 6 states, rescinded in 1 state Restaurant Limits: Original restaurant closures still in place in 8 states, restaurants re-opened to dine-in service (some with reduced capacity) in 42 states, no action in 1 state

Original restaurant closures still in place in 8 states, restaurants re-opened to dine-in service (some with reduced capacity) in 42 states, no action in 1 state Primary Election Postponement: Postponement in 14 states, cancelled in 1 state, no postponement in 36 states

Postponement in 14 states, cancelled in 1 state, no postponement in 36 states Emergency Declaration: There are emergency declarations in all 51 states.

State COVID-19 Health Policy Actions (Includes Washington D.C.)

Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment: 3 states require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states

3 states require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states Free Cost Vaccine When Available: 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states

9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states States Requires Waiver of Prior Authorization Requirements: For COVID-19 testing only in 5 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 6 states, no action in 40 states

For COVID-19 testing only in 5 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 6 states, no action in 40 states Early Prescription Refills: State requires in 18 states, no action in 33 states

State requires in 18 states, no action in 33 states Premium Payment Grace Period: Grace period extended for all policies in 4 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 4 states, expired in 8 states, no action in 35 states

Grace period extended for all policies in 4 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 4 states, expired in 8 states, no action in 35 states Marketplace Special Enrollment Period: Marketplace special enrollment period still active in 6 states, ended in 6 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states

Marketplace special enrollment period still active in 6 states, ended in 6 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states Paid Sick Leave: 13 states enacted, 2 proposed, no action in 36 states

State Actions on Telehealth (Includes Washington D.C.)

38 states overall have taken mandatory action expanding access to telehealth services through private insurers, including:

New Requirements for Coverage of Telehealth Services: Parity with in-person services in 6 states, broad coverage of telehealth services in 6 states, limited coverage of telehealth services in 6 states, no action in 33 states

Parity with in-person services in 6 states, broad coverage of telehealth services in 6 states, limited coverage of telehealth services in 6 states, no action in 33 states Waiving or Limiting Cost-Sharing for Telehealth Services: Waived for COVID-19 services only in 7 states, waived or limited for all services in 9 states, no action in 35 states

Waived for COVID-19 services only in 7 states, waived or limited for all services in 9 states, no action in 35 states Reimbursement Parity for Telehealth and In-Person Services: Required for all services in 17 states, no action in 34 states

Required for all services in 17 states, no action in 34 states Require Expanded Options for Delivery of Telehealth Services: Yes in 35 states, for behavioral health services only in 1 state, no action in 15 states

Approved Medicaid State Actions to Address COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)

Approved Section 1115 Waivers to Address COVID-19 : 2 states (Washington and New Hampshire) have approved waivers

: 2 states (Washington and New Hampshire) have approved waivers Approved Section 1135 Waivers: 51 states have approved waivers

51 states have approved waivers Approved 1915 (c) Appendix K Waivers: 49 states have approved waivers

49 states have approved waivers Approved State Plan Amendments (SPAs): 44 states have temporary changes approved under Medicaid or CHIP disaster relief SPAs, 1 state has an approved traditional SPA

44 states have temporary changes approved under Medicaid or CHIP disaster relief SPAs, 1 state has an approved traditional SPA Other State-Reported Medicaid Administrative Actions: 51 states report taking other administrative actions in their Medicaid programs to address COVID-19

Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus: 38% of all U.S. adults are at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus (92,560,223 total) due to their age (65 and over) or pre-existing medical condition. Of those at higher risk, 45% are at increased risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus due to their existing medical condition such as such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, uncontrolled asthma or obesity. Among nonelderly adults — low-income, American Indian/Alaska Native & Black adults have a higher risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus. In both cases – for race and household income – the higher risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus is chiefly due to a higher prevalence of underlying health conditions and longstanding disparities in health care and other socio-economic factors.

This week’s Coronavirus Policy Watch posts: