What Impact Has the Coronavirus Pandemic Had on Health Care Employment?

A new chart collection examines where changes in health care employment have been concentrated amid the coronavirus pandemic, and what these changes might tell us about short-term health spending. Health care employment decreased 9.5% from February through April 2020, as more than 1.5 million healthcare workers lost their jobs. While the health care sector added over 300,000 jobs in May 2020, overall health care employment remained 6% lower than the same point in 2019.

The chart collection also includes data on job loss by setting, as well as gender disparities and geographic variation in health care job loss.

