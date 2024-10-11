KFF Survey of Women Voters Dashboard

Heading into the 2024 presidential election, a majority of women across party, age, race and ethnicity report feeling “anxious” or “frustrated.” But this doesn’t mean they are apathetic; only one in five women voters say they are “uninterested” in the election. More than half of women voters say they are either “not too satisfied” or “not at all satisfied” with their options for President including three-fourths of independent women voters. The poll suggests Republican women are slightly more motivated than Democratic women to vote and more likely to report feeling hopeful and enthusiastic about the election. About halfway through the field period, former President Trump was convicted of 34 felonies in New York City, though our analysis finds that Republican women voters maintain the same levels of enthusiasm, hopefulness, and satisfaction with the candidate options before and after the ruling. Democratic women voter attitudes are also unchanged.
In Their Own Words
Why are you not satisfied with Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee?
"There has been more inflation since President Trump. Women’s reproductive rights continue to be under attack. Undocumented immigrants still don’t have a path to citizenship and I don’t support the use of our American dollars to fund genocide in Gaza." - 26 year-old Hispanic woman voter, Texas, Democrat
"...I am concerned about President Biden’s age and the stress of office going into this second term, but...I also know who Donald Trump is and would feel comfortable voting for a reasonably intelligent potato over him. Would Biden be my choice if the Republican Party was running a different candidate? I am uncertain. Is he the easy choice for me given what is available this election cycle? Yes." - 36 year-old White woman voter, Michigan, independent
"Need the next generation of politicians to take over. Joe Biden seems too old sometimes and you need a strong mind to run a country." - 42 year-old Black woman voter, North Carolina, Democrat
Why are you not satisfied with Donald Trump as the Republican nominee?
"While I align more with the views of the Republican Party, I do not always agree with the words Donald Trump uses to represent this party, which makes a bad image on the rest of us." - 21 year-old White woman voter, Michigan, Republican
"His characteristics raised questions. Most of his works in the White House were effective for the economy. However, his reputation can easily be used to create hatred and chaos in society." - 24 year-old Asian woman voter, Arizona, Republican
"His mouth and tweets. I expect my leader to be inspiring and working to bring us closer together as a nation not continuously dividing us further and further apart. Stop whining about 2020 and tell me how my life and finances will be better under his leadership." - 52 year-old White woman voter, California, Republican