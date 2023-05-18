What Are the Exceptions to State Abortion Bans?

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
A new KFF analysis reviews exceptions to abortion bans and describes how the stated aim to provide life-saving and health-preserving abortion care may not be achieved in practice. Abortion is currently banned in 14 states and many other states have attempted to ban or severely restrict abortion access. Exceptions to state abortion bans generally fall into four general categories: to prevent the death of the pregnant person, when there is risk to the health of the pregnant person, when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, and when there is a lethal fetal anomaly.
Read the brief, “A Review of Exceptions in State Abortions Bans: Implications for the Provision of Abortion Services” to learn more about how exceptions to abortion bans impact access to abortion care for people across the United States.