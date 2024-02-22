menu

News Release

Want to Learn About Women’s Health in your State? Check out KFF’s Updated Interactive Dashboard


KFF recently updated its interactive dashboard with national and state data on women’s health, as well as information about various policies that affect women’s health.

The dashboard provides instant access the most up-to-date state level indicators of women’s health in the U.S. Many of the indicators also provide national and state-level information for women of different racial and ethnic groups.

Dashboard topics include:

  • Abortion availability, coverage, and use by race/ethnicity.
  • Maternal and infant mortality, preterm births, teen births, and Medicaid eligibility policies for pregnancy-related care.
  • Health coverage and use of preventive services such as mammograms and pap smear
  • Contraceptive coverage policies under Medicaid and state-regulated insurance plans.
  • Health status, including mental health.
  • HIV rates and other chronic conditions including hypertension, diabetes, and cancer rates.

