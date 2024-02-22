Want to Learn About Women’s Health in your State? Check out KFF’s Updated Interactive Dashboard

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
KFF recently updated its interactive dashboard with national and state data on women’s health, as well as information about various policies that affect women’s health.
The dashboard provides instant access the most up-to-date state level indicators of women’s health in the U.S. Many of the indicators also provide national and state-level information for women of different racial and ethnic groups.
Dashboard topics include:
Each chart or graph is available for download or sharing on social media.