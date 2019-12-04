Policies Aimed at Limiting Access to Abortion May Negatively Impact Pregnancy Loss Care

A new KFF analysis provides an overview of pregnancy loss, how it is sometimes conflated with abortion, and how abortion restrictions may negatively impact care for those experiencing pregnancy loss. Pregnancy loss – which is extremely common — is an umbrella term that describes both miscarriages and stillbirths.

At a time when abortion restrictions around the country are increasing, these laws have the potential to limit clinicians’ ability to manage pregnancy loss and promote investigations and criminal charges against women experiencing pregnancy loss. The brief also examines how “fetal protection” legislation has been used to criminalize pregnancy loss, particularly in the context of substance use in pregnancy.