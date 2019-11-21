KFF Brief Explains the Legal Challenges to New Title X Regulations

A new KFF brief provides an update on the legal challenges to the Trump Administration’s new Title X family planning regulations. These regulations make many changes to the program, notably they disqualify family planning providers who also offer abortion services with non-Title X funds from participating in the program and also ban Title X funded sites from referring patients to abortion services. Attorneys general from 23 states, major family planning organizations, individual providers, and the American Medical Association have sued HHS on the grounds that these regulations violate providers’ freedom of speech, create barriers to patients accessing care, impede timely access to services, as well as other constitutional and procedural arguments. The brief details the status of the litigation in different federal courts and explains the key positions of the plaintiffs and the Trump Administration.