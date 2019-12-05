menu

Fact Sheet Provides an Overview of Abortion Later in Pregnancy and Policies to Regulate It


Published: Dec 05, 2019

Abortions occurring at or after 21 weeks gestational age are rare (1.4%) and difficult to obtain, yet these abortions are subject to intense public debate in the news, policy and the law.  A new KFF fact sheet provides basic information about abortion later in pregnancy in the US, including what it is, why patients may have an abortion later in pregnancy, and the laws that regulate it. The fact sheet addresses many misconceptions about abortion later in pregnancy by defining key terms, outlining standard clinical practice, and explaining state abortion regulations that place gestational limits on abortion or ban clinicians from using certain medically-approved methods.

