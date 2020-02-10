Interactive: How State Policies Shape Access to Abortion Coverage

–

Medicaid Coverage Limitations (34 states & DC) – State limits Medicaid coverage of abortion to the Hyde Amendment restrictions (only allowed in the cases of rape, incest or life endangerment).

Private Insurance Coverage Limitations (11 states) – State has a law that prohibits coverage of abortions from being included in private insurance policies sold in the state (with certain exceptions). Private insurance includes individual, small group, and large group. Some states may allow abortion coverage to be purchased as a rider.

State Marketplace Coverage Limitations (26 states) – State has a law that prohibits plans sold on state Marketplaces from covering abortion (with certain exceptions).

No Coverage Limitations (10 states) – State does not limit coverage of abortion in private insurance or the state Marketplace and the state Medicaid program permits the use of state funds (non-federal) to pay for abortion in circumstances outside of those allowed by the Hyde Amendment.

Requires Abortion Coverage in Medicaid, Private and ACA Marketplace Plans (6 states) – State has a law that requires all fully-insured group plans and individual plans to include abortion coverage.