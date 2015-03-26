Video Download – Medicare & Medicaid Videos
PLEASE NOTE: If you want to share the videos on websites or blogs, you must embed the videos via YouTube. Visit the YouTube pages (links provided below), and click the “Share” link. You are not permitted to download the videos, and then upload the files to any website or blog.
For in-person events: No prior permission is needed. There is no special software to use in order to play the video. The format we are using is h.264codec in an .mp4 wrapper, which is ubiquitous across multiple platforms.
If you have questions, contact us. Choose “Problem with video.”
How to download videos:
Windows Users:
“right click” on link and “save link as” to your computer.
Mac Users:
“ctr+click” on link and “download linked file as.”
Videos:
The Story of Medicare: A Timeline (2015)
Download The Story of Medicare
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/BgqZ3gXTC9M
Medicare and Medicaid at 50 (2015)
Download Medicare and Medicaid at 50
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/f9NUCvrrRz4
The Faces of Medicaid (2015)
Download Todd’s video
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/OcL7gke3sAU
Download Wendy’s Video
Watch & share Wendy’s video via YouTube: https://youtu.be/fg_4ESAMHwQ
Download Sam and Robin’s video
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/_C1Rcx08Lfs
Download Abdul’s video
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/hc2APoF4L34
Download Penny’s video
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/PVNJoNz7Snc
Download Maria’s video
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/LjbdLTA3Ygw
Download Bill’s video
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/LjbdLTA3Ygw
Download Kim and Steven’s video
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/LjbdLTA3Ygw
Download Mary Francis’ video
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/c7AsrjMvWNk
Download Maxine’s video
To view and/or embed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/HzdmqGBv2Vc