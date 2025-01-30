Vaccine Skepticism Towards Existing and Potential Bird Flu Vaccines

skodonnell / Getty Images

As bird flu spreads among animals and raises concerns about the potential for future human transmission, the Department of Health and Human Services, under the Biden Administration, announced that it is investing another $590 million to expedite the development of Moderna’s mRNA-based bird flu vaccines. However, misinformation and skepticism surrounding bird flu vaccines persist online, often misrepresenting data and undermining trust. KFF monitoring of online conversations about bird flu reveals narratives that have focused on Audenz, a bird flu vaccine that was approved by the FDA in 2020. Concerns that Audenz caused one in 200 clinical trial participants to die circulated widely on social media, pointing to a 2021 clinical trial that found some deaths (<1%) among adult participants but determined no link to the vaccine. The study’s researchers concluded, “No adult deaths were vaccine-related, and the frequency of these events was in line with U.S. mortality statistics for the age groups in question.” The misrepresentation of clinical data has stoked fear about vaccine safety before, as similar misrepresentations of deaths during COVID-19 clinical trials raised concern about the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines in previous years.

In addition to misrepresenting data, online narratives often raise concerns about vaccine ingredients, reiterate resistance to bird flu vaccines, and oppose future public health measures. Some users also share anecdotes about alleged vaccine injuries from COVID-19 vaccines to argue that bird flu vaccines would cause similar harm. One online post, which received thousands of likes and reposts, said “We are not masking up. We are not PCR testing. We are not socially distancing. We are not getting mRNA vaccines. We are not locking down.” Many comments echoed this sentiment, questioned the need for public health measures, or expressed solidarity with those resisting public health guidance.