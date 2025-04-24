Public Perception of Measles Vaccines and Unsubstantiated Treatment Claims

Featured: Latest KFF Poll Finds More Adults are Encountering False Claims About Measles Vaccine and Many are Uncertain What to Believe

As the U.S. faces rising measles cases across multiple states and the highest number of cases since 2019, the latest KFF Tracking Poll on Health Information and Trust finds that most adults – including most parents – say they have heard at least one of several false claims about measles or the vaccine used to prevent it. About six in ten adults (63%) and a similar share of parents (61%) say they have read or heard the false claim that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines have been proven to cause autism in children and one in five adults and similar shares of parents (17%) have heard the false claim that vitamin A can prevent measles infections. One in three adults (33%) say they have heard or read the false claim that the measles vaccines are more dangerous than being infected with measles, an increase of 15 percentage points from March 2024.

While fewer than 5% of adults say they think each claim is “definitely true,” less than half identify each as “definitely false.” Consistent with previous KFF polling, most adults express some uncertainty, saying it is either “probably true” or “probably false” that vitamin A can prevent measles infections (70%), that the MMR vaccines have been proven to cause autism in children (62%), or that measles vaccines are more dangerous than measles infections (54%). While at least half of adults express uncertainty, across partisans, Republicans and independents are more likely than Democrats to believe or lean toward believing each false claim about measles, with similar partisan gaps found among parents.

Believing or leaning toward believing false claims about measles and MMR vaccines is associated with whether parents keep their children up to date on recommended vaccines. Among parents who say that at least one of the three false claims about measles is either “definitely” or “probably true,” a quarter (24%) say they have delayed or skipped some vaccines for their children, compared to about one in ten parents (11%) who say each of the three myths are “probably” or “definitely false.” The survey did not measure whether parents have specifically skipped the MMR vaccine for their children.