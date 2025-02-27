menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Photo of Joel Luther in a plaid shirt with trees and a building in the background

Joel Luther

Health Information Analyst, Health Information and Trust Initiative



Joel Luther is a health information analyst with the Health Information and Trust Initiative. In this role, he researches and analyzes trends in health misinformation, supports the development of resources to counter false narratives, and collaborates with journalists, researchers, and public health experts to improve information integrity.

Prior to joining KFF, Joel was a researcher at the Duke Reporters’ Lab, where he worked to track and support global fact-checking initiatives, expand the use of structured data in journalism, and develop AI-powered news applications. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Duke University.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.