Joel Luther is a health information analyst with the Health Information and Trust Initiative. In this role, he researches and analyzes trends in health misinformation, supports the development of resources to counter false narratives, and collaborates with journalists, researchers, and public health experts to improve information integrity.



Prior to joining KFF, Joel was a researcher at the Duke Reporters’ Lab, where he worked to track and support global fact-checking initiatives, expand the use of structured data in journalism, and develop AI-powered news applications. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Duke University.