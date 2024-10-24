How Abortion Misinformation Gives Rise to Restrictive Abortion Laws

Trump claims abortion is infanticide at election events

SDI Productions/Getty Images

False claims about abortions later in pregnancy are often spread to distort perceptions of when and how often pregnant people have abortions. Some have exaggerated these claims even further, falsely stating that individuals seek abortions after birth. During the presidential debate on September 10, former President Trump falsely claimed that Democrats support “abortion after birth,” equating it to execution. Despite the fact that killing a child after birth is infanticide and illegal in all states, Trump’s statement sparked outrage among anti-abortion advocates who accepted his words as fact.

Some posts after the debate debunked claims comparing abortion access to infanticide, but other public figures, such as former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, repeated similar misleading statements. Huckabee’s Facebook post expressed dismay at the fact-checking during the debate, saying, “I assume [Harris] knows that most Americans find late-term abortion to be infanticide.” An X user received approximately 2 million views and 21,000 shares on their post in support of Trump’s false claim, stating “This is the level of depravity, incompetence, and casual evil that we are dealing with in government.” Most commenters agreed with the post, with many calling Trump a “truther.”

False claims equating abortion to infanticide and misleading claims about the prevalence of abortions later in pregnancy have circulated intermittently for decades, with Trump repeating this narrative several times this year. Each time he made the claim, there was a spike in mentions of terms like “late-term,” “nine month,” and “post-birth” abortions—non-medical terms that refer to abortions later in pregnancy or describe infanticide. On the evening of the debate, there were approximately 105,000 mentions of these terms on social media and in news articles. The frequent use of “late-term abortion” in social media posts suggests that the public has accepted it as a medical term, despite it having no medical meaning.

Politicians and anti-abortion advocates often claim that a significant number of abortions occur late in pregnancy, suggesting that people carry pregnancies for eight or nine months and then suddenly decide to seek an abortion. In reality, abortions later in pregnancy typically occur because individuals receive new information about their pregnancies, such as the discovery of serious fetal or maternal health issues, or because they were unable to access abortion services sooner. A KFF Issue Brief explains how rare abortions later in pregnancy actually are.