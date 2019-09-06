This Data Collection, the Medicaid Managed Care Market Tracker, provides information related to risk-based Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs) that provide comprehensive services, including acute care services and, in some cases, long-term services and supports as well, to Medicaid enrollees. In addition, the Tracker provides information on parent firms that own Medicaid MCOs in two or more states.

Separate from the comprehensive Medicaid MCO-related indicators, the tracker also includes a collection of other broader managed care state-level data which show enrollment in any “managed care” models including Primary Care Case Management (PCCM) programs, prepaid ambulatory or inpatient health plans (PHPs), and the Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

The data in the Medicaid Managed Care Tracker are current to the date or period specified in the sources for each table.

The information in this Tracker is public information and may be reproduced with appropriate citation.