Medicaid Managed Care Market Tracker

More than two-thirds of all Medicaid beneficiaries nationally receive most or all of their care from risk-based managed care organizations (MCOs) that contract with state Medicaid programs to deliver comprehensive Medicaid services to enrollees. Although not all state Medicaid programs contract with MCOs, a large and growing majority do, and states are also rapidly expanding their use of MCOs to serve more medically complex beneficiaries, deliver long-term services and supports, and, in states that have expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), to serve millions of newly eligible low-income adults.
To enhance understanding and analysis of the Medicaid managed care market, the Medicaid Managed Care Market Tracker provides state-level, MCO-level, and parent firm-level information related to comprehensive Medicaid MCOs. The 2017 state- and plan-level Medicaid MCO enrollment data included in this Tracker come from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Medicaid Managed Care Enrollment Reports. Using this report source allows us to show MCO enrollment data for all states that contract with comprehensive risk-based MCOs. We will continue to post more current MCO plan-level enrollment data for a subset of states that post this data on their state Medicaid websites. Separate from the comprehensive Medicaid MCO-related indicators, the tracker also includes a collection of other broader managed care state-level data which show enrollment in any “managed care” models including Primary Care Case Management (PCCM) programs, prepaid ambulatory or inpatient health plans (PHPs), and the Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).
To learn more about managed care, please see, “10 Things to Know about Medicaid Managed Care”, a brief that highlights key facts about state use of comprehensive, risk-based managed care using data from this tracker and other KFF resources.

Medicaid MCO State-Level Enrollment Data

Medicaid MCO-Level Data

Medicaid MCO Parent Firm-Level Data

Medicaid MCO State-Level Spending Data

Medicaid MCO State-Level Access Standards & Contract Requirements

Medicaid Managed Care State-Level Data

about this data collection

This Data Collection, the Medicaid Managed Care Market Tracker, provides information related to risk-based Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs) that provide comprehensive services, including acute care services and, in some cases, long-term services and supports as well, to Medicaid enrollees. In addition, the Tracker provides information on parent firms that own Medicaid MCOs in two or more states.

Separate from the comprehensive Medicaid MCO-related indicators, the tracker also includes a collection of other broader managed care state-level data which show enrollment in any “managed care” models including Primary Care Case Management (PCCM) programs, prepaid ambulatory or inpatient health plans (PHPs), and the Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

The data in the Medicaid Managed Care Tracker are current to the date or period specified in the sources for each table.

The information in this Tracker is public information and may be reproduced with appropriate citation.

Get Started

 Here are some tips on navigating the data:

Use these data to answer questions like...

Navigation Tips

  • Look for the "Trend Graph" button in certain indicators to view trends in the data.
  • Use the "Map" button in certain indicators to easily compare data between states.
     

