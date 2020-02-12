menu

Health Care in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary: KFF Analysis of AP Votecast Polling


Published: Feb 11, 2020

This slideshow examines the role of health care as an issue in the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary and is based on KFF analysis of AP VoteCast, a survey of New Hampshire primary voters conducted for the Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

The survey of was conducted for seven days, concluding as polls closed, and is based on interviews conducted in English and Spanish with a random sample of 3,111 registered voters drawn from the state voter file. The margin of sampling error for results based on the full sample is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology here.

Updated: February 11, 2020 at 10:00pm EST

