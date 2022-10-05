KFF/CNN Mental Health In America Survey

This KFF/CNN survey sheds light on growing concerns around mental health in America, at a time when the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and is facing uncertain economic times. While providing an overall view of how Americans are feeling about their own mental health, their ability to get help, and the resources available to them; the survey project also focuses on the experiences of those who report the most difficulty managing their mental health as well as those who have had direct experience with severe mental health crisis in their families.

90% of US adults say mental health is a crisis in the United States, CNN/KFF poll finds, published Oct. 5, 2022.