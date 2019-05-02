Kaiser Family Foundation/LA Times Survey Of Adults With Employer-Sponsored Insurance

The Survey Of Adults With Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance – the first partnership project conducted jointly by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Los Angeles Times – explores the attitudes and experiences of adults with employer-sponsored health insurance (ESI), including views of their health plans and affordability challenges related to premiums, deductibles, and unexpected medical bills.

The survey takes a special look at those in high deductible plans (including those paired with a health savings account or HSA), those with chronic health conditions, and those with lower incomes. It also examines factors related to health plan decision-making and cost-conscious health care shopping behaviors, as well as overall views of the U.S. health care system.

Read The Los Angeles Times’ coverage:

Health insurance deductibles soar, leaving Americans with unaffordable bills

Three kids, a health plan and $15,000 in medical debt: A working family tries to make ends meet

Soaring insurance deductibles and high drug prices hit sick Americans with a ‘double whammy’

Rising health insurance deductibles fuel middle-class anger and resentment

Americans’ struggles with medical bills are a foreign concept in other countries

Trying to shop for medical care? Lots of luck with that

Not everyone has eye-popping deductibles: How one union kept medical bills in check