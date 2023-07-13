Donor Government Funding for HIV in Low- and Middle-Income Countries in 2022

Key Findings

This report provides an analysis of donor government funding to address the HIV response in low- and middle-income countries in 2022, the latest year available, as well as trends over time. It includes both bilateral funding from donors and their contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), UNITAID, and UNAIDS. Overall, the analysis shows that while donor government funding for HIV increased between 2021 and 2022, this was primarily due to the timing of payments from the U.S. government and not actual increases in commitments. More broadly, UNAIDS reports that total global resources for HIV – including domestic funding – declined slightly in 2022 and are well below the estimated US$29.3 billion needed by 2025 to reach global goals; donor governments account for more than a third of total HIV resources. In addition, while there has been significant progress in addressing the HIV epidemic, new infections and AIDS-related deaths are on the rise in some regions and more than 9 million people living with HIV still lack access to antiretroviral therapy. With continued pressures on domestic and international resources resulting from the war in Ukraine, economic stress, and other challenges, future support for HIV remains uncertain. Key findings include the following: