COVID-19 Quiz

With so much information coming out daily about the coronavirus and COVID-19, it's hard to keep up, but important to know the facts. Test your knowledge, and share this quiz with family, friends and colleagues.





1 True or False: The novel coronavirus is the same as COVID-19. True False COVID-19 is the name of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and is short for "Coronavirus Disease 2019."

2 True or False: A person who has no symptoms of COVID-19 is not a risk to others? True False While coronavirus is more easily spread by people who show symptoms, such as coughing, reports have shown that people who show no symptoms can still transmit the virus.

3 True or False: People under age 35 in the US can get infected with coronavirus, and get sick, but there are no reported COVID deaths of young adults in this age group True False As of May 1, about 329 people under the age of 35 have died from COVID-19.

4 More than six weeks after declaring a national emergency, what share of the US population had been tested? 30% 20% 10% 5% Around 2% As of May 1, about 7 million tests were given, which indicates about 2% of the population has been tested.

5 On March 1st, there were fewer than a dozen known COVID-19 related deaths in the US. Two months later, how many COVID-19 deaths were reported in the US? About 20,000 About 40,000 About 60,000 About 80,000 As of May 1, there were about 60,000 deaths in the US.

6 Where was the first known death due to COVID-19 in the US? Washington State California New York Oregon While it was originally believed that the first COVID-19 fatality was in Kirkland, Washington at the end of February, at least two people in Santa Clara County, California died in mid-February from COVID-19.

7 True or False: The Administration and Congress waived all out-of-pocket costs for people who receive treatment for COVID-19, including the uninsured and people with coverage from public programs (like Medicare and Medicaid) and private insurance. True False To date, Congress has not passed a law to prohibit Medicaid, Medicare, or private plans from applying cost sharing to covered COVID-19 treatment. However, the Families First law passed by Congress earlier this year temporarily increased the federal matching rate for Medicaid for states that eliminate cost sharing for COVID treatment and meet other requirements. Congress has not waived Medicare cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment, but many Medicare Advantage HMOs and PPOs have voluntarily waived COVID-19 cost sharing for a limited period of time. A few states require insurers to waive cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment services, and a number of private insurers have voluntarily waived cost sharing for COVID-19 temporarily (e.g., through May). In addition, while Congress has appropriated funds to reimburse hospitals and providers for COVID-19-related testing and treatment for uninsured individuals, federal law does not prohibit providers from billing uninsured patients.

8 When experts talk about flattening the curve, what does that mean? It’s an axiom that means follow the evidence, rather than trust appearances, such as the earth appearing flat when it is actually round It means to slow the spread of a virus to reduce the peak number of cases and related demands on hospitals and infrastructure It means to arrive at the point in the pandemic when the number of daily deaths due to COVID-19 are flat Social distancing interventions are in place to help flatten the curve for the COVID-19 pandemic.

9 Who was the first governor to close schools in response to the pandemic? Andrew Cuomo (NY) Larry Hogan (MD) Mike DeWine (OH) Gavin Newsom (CA) Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine, was the first governor in the nation to close schools, making the announcement on March 12.

10 What is herd immunity? A situation where you purposefully get diseases from animals in order to protect yourself from future disease A situation in which a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness) to make its spread from person to person unlikely When a sufficient number of animals are immune from disease that they are less likely to transmit it to humans The United States has not yet reached herd immunity for COVID-19 since a sufficient proportion of the population has not been infected and there is not a vaccine yet available.