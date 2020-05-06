COVID-19 Quiz
With so much information coming out daily about the coronavirus and COVID-19, it’s hard to keep up, but important to know the facts.
1
True or False: The novel coronavirus is the same as COVID-19.
COVID-19 is the name of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and is short for "Coronavirus Disease 2019."
2
True or False: A person who has no symptoms of COVID-19 is not a risk to others?
While coronavirus is more easily spread by people who show symptoms, such as coughing, reports have shown that people who show no symptoms can still transmit the virus.
3
True or False: People under age 35 in the US can get infected with coronavirus, and get sick, but there are no reported COVID deaths of young adults in this age group
As of May 1, about 329 people under the age of 35 have died from COVID-19.
4
More than six weeks after declaring a national emergency, what share of the US population had been tested?
As of May 1, about 7 million tests were given, which indicates about 2% of the population has been tested.
5
On March 1st, there were fewer than a dozen known COVID-19 related deaths in the US. Two months later, how many COVID-19 deaths were reported in the US?
As of May 1, there were about 60,000 deaths in the US.
6
Where was the first known death due to COVID-19 in the US?
While it was originally believed that the first COVID-19 fatality was in Kirkland, Washington at the end of February, at least two people in Santa Clara County, California died in mid-February from COVID-19.
7
True or False: The Administration and Congress waived all out-of-pocket costs for people who receive treatment for COVID-19, including the uninsured and people with coverage from public programs (like Medicare and Medicaid) and private insurance.
To date, Congress has not passed a law to prohibit Medicaid, Medicare, or private plans from applying cost sharing to covered COVID-19 treatment. However, the Families First law passed by Congress earlier this year temporarily increased the federal matching rate for Medicaid for states that eliminate cost sharing for COVID treatment and meet other requirements. Congress has not waived Medicare cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment, but many Medicare Advantage HMOs and PPOs have voluntarily waived COVID-19 cost sharing for a limited period of time. A few states require insurers to waive cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment services, and a number of private insurers have voluntarily waived cost sharing for COVID-19 temporarily (e.g., through May). In addition, while Congress has appropriated funds to reimburse hospitals and providers for COVID-19-related testing and treatment for uninsured individuals, federal law does not prohibit providers from billing uninsured patients.
8
When experts talk about flattening the curve, what does that mean?
Social distancing interventions are in place to help flatten the curve for the COVID-19 pandemic.
9
Who was the first governor to close schools in response to the pandemic?
Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine, was the first governor in the nation to close schools, making the announcement on March 12.
10
What is herd immunity?
The United States has not yet reached herd immunity for COVID-19 since a sufficient proportion of the population has not been infected and there is not a vaccine yet available.
As of May 1, there were about 60,000 deaths in the US.
To date, Congress has not passed a law to prohibit private plans from applying cost sharing to covered COVID-19 treatment. A few states require insurers to waive cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment services, and a number of private insurers have voluntarily waived cost sharing for COVID-19 temporarily (e.g., through May).
Medicare has not waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment, although many Medicare Advantage HMOs and PPOs have voluntarily waived COVID-19 cost-sharing for a limited period of time. Medicare has waived cost-sharing for testing, and for a vaccine, once it becomes available.
In most if not all states, people with Medicaid will not face cost-sharing for COVID-related treatment, testing or vaccines. Under current rules, states can charge nominal cost sharing amounts to some enrollees. However, the Families First law passed by Congress earlier this year increased the federal matching rate for Medicaid for states that eliminate cost sharing for COVID treatment, and meet other requirements.
Finally, Congress has appropriated funds (the Relief Fund) to reimburse hospitals and providers for COVID-19-related testing and treatment that they provide to uninsured individuals, but federal law does not prohibit any providers from billing uninsured patients.
