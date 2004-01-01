Past Campaigns

BET – Rap-It-Up

View PSAs>

The Foundation’s Emmy-award winning campaign with BET undertook a comprehensive and sustained media campaign to educate and inform African American young people about sexual health issues, including HIV/AIDS.

The campaign worked to integrate messages across programming genres including: targeted PSAs, original entertainment and news programming, and other special promotions. Rap-It-Up also provided informational resources for African Americans through a toll-free hotline, a dedicated Web site and a text messaging service.

Fox – PAUSE

View PSAs>



This multi-platform public education campaign aimed at young people—a partnership of the Foundation and Fox Networks Group—promoted smart choices and healthy lifestyles.

PAUSE addressed a range of pressing issues facing this age group today, including: unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases; alcohol, smoking and substance abuse; nutrition and obesity; depression and self-esteem, among other topics.

MTV – It’s Your (Sex) Life

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation and MTV jointly produced PSAs to reach MTV viewers. These messages raised awareness about the risk of HIV/AIDS and other STDs, and reduced their spread by encouraging more informed decision making, communication, protection, and testing among sexually active people.

The campaign, which was recognized with an Emmy for best National PSA in 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2007, used a variety of appeals and styles from upbeat and life-affirming to edgy and hard-hitting.

The ads were tagged with the campaign’s toll-free hotline (1-877-777-ISYL) and website for viewers seeking additional information.

Univision – Salud Es Vida ¡Entérate!

View PSAs>

Univision, the leading Spanish-language media company in the United States, and the Kaiser Family Foundation teamed up on !Enterate…del VIH y SIDA!(Get the Facts…about HIV and AIDS!), a Peabody Award-winning public information partnership to provide targeted, culturally-relevant information about HIV/AIDS and related issues for Latinos in the U.S. beginning in 2001.

In 2002, the campaign became Univision’s primary pro-social effort, expanding in scope to include other public health issues. In 2008, Univision and the Kaiser Family Foundation launched Soy…(I am…) — a new campaign of !Enterate…del VIH y SIDA!>featuring the stories of real people living with HIV and those who love them.

Viacom – KNOW HIV/AIDS

View PSAs>

CBS Corporation and Viacom, two of the largest media companies in the world, and the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, teamed up to carry out an unprecedented public education campaign on HIV/AIDS, beginning in 2003. Drawing on the Kaiser Family Foundation’s expertise, and the breadth and depth of CBS Corporation and Viacom’s creative and distribution assets, the multi-year initiative used television, radio, outdoor, online and print media to provide information about HIV prevention and testing.

The KNOW HIV/AIDS initiative ran public service messages across the full range of CBS Corporation’s and Viacom’s TV, radio, and outdoor properties. The initiative also encompassed AIDS-related themes woven into CBS Corporation- and Viacom-produced entertainment series, a free educational guide, and other resources. In the United States, the campaign was aimed at the public-at-large as well as those groups that are most at-risk for the disease, including youth, people of color, women, and men who have sex with men.