Half of Adults Say Their Family Has Experienced a Severe Mental Health Crisis

The latest partnership survey between KFF and CNN finds half of adults have experienced a severe mental health crisis in their family, including one in four adults who say they have had a family member receive in-person treatment because they were thought to be a threat to themselves or others, or had a family member engaged in cutting or other self-harming behaviors. The Mental Health in America survey was conducted July 28-August 9, 2022, online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 2,004 U.S. adults in order to provide insights into the current state of mental health and mental health care among U.S. adults, including their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.