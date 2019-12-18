menu

Youth Increasingly Becoming Involved In Health Care Activism, BMJ Feature Reports

Dec 18, 2019

The BMJ: Youth activism for health: taking the future into their own hands
“…Increasingly, young people are taking their future into their own hands, frustrated by government inaction on issues that will affect the younger generation the most. … Ahead of the U.N. climate change conference in December 2019, the U.N. secretary general, António Guterres, compared this youth leadership and mobilization with government inaction, arguing that although the world has the means to tackle the climate emergency, politicians lack the will to make it happen. … Health care too has increasingly vocal and influential young leaders…” (Dobson, 12/17).

