World’s Population Must Take Action To Prevent Climate Change Consequences, Columnist Writes

Washington Post: We’re losing our climate battle. We have no one but ourselves to blame.

Eugene Robinson, Washington Post columnist

“We are losing the battle to save our planet, and we have no one to blame but ourselves. As the United Nations opens its 25th climate change summit in Madrid, leaders are seeking to put a brave face on a dismal situation. ‘My message here today is one of hope, not of despair,’ U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres told journalists Sunday. Hope, unfortunately, is not a plan. … [T]here is essentially no scientific disagreement about the fact that climate change is occurring or the fact that humankind is the cause. … At the Madrid climate summit — where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is the highest-profile U.S. attendee — the assembled leaders will hear that prior assessments of climate change catastrophe were understated. Global warming is happening faster than predicted, with more dramatic consequences than previously imagined. … Our benighted leaders fail to give us meaningful action on climate change because we fail to demand it. We can’t look to the Madrid conference to save the planet. We must look within” (12/2).