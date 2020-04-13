World’s Militaries, Leaders Adapt To, Seize Power In Coronavirus Responses

AP: World’s militaries face a new enemy in virus outbreak

“The coronavirus pandemic has forced militaries and militias to adapt to an invisible enemy, even as traditional conflicts grind on. Armies have had to enforce social distancing rules among troops while helping with national outbreak containment and postponing maneuvers…” (Goldenberg et al., 4/12).

Washington Post: As leaders seize powers to fight coronavirus, fear grows for democracy

“…While leaders around the world fight the spread of the coronavirus, they’re amassing sweeping new powers. As legislatures limit or suspend activities in the name of social distancing, many of the norms that define democracy — elections, deliberation and debate, checks and balances — have been put on indefinite hold. The speed and breadth of the transformation is unsettling political scientists, government watchdogs and rights groups. Many concede that emergency declarations and streamlining government decision-making are necessary responses to a global health threat. But they question how readily leaders will give up the powers they’ve accrued when the coronavirus eventually subsides…” (Birnbaum et al., 4/12).