World Bank To Split Africa Department To Align With Growing Loan Portfolio

Devex: Exclusive: With lending to Africa up, Malpass splits World Bank Africa department in two

“The World Bank will split its regional department for Africa in two, effective later this year, World Bank President David Malpass said Wednesday. … In an interview with Devex, Malpass described the move as a ‘recognition of the big challenges Africa is facing’ and an alignment of the World Bank’s personnel and management with its growing loan portfolio for Africa. … Malpass noted that the continent is also home to more than 40% of all people living in extreme poverty…” (Kumar, 2/5).