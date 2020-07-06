World Bank Says No Plans For 2nd Round Of Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility

Financial Times: World Bank ditches second round of pandemic bonds

“The World Bank has shelved plans for a second sale of pandemic bonds after the first drew criticism for being too slow to pay out aid to poor nations suffering from the coronavirus outbreak. … A second iteration of the ‘pandemic emergency financing facility,’ or PEF, was expected to be launched this year, after the World Bank said in early 2019 that it was making tweaks to the structure before marketing the new product in or around May 2020. But a spokesperson has told the FT that there are now ‘no plans for a PEF 2.0’…” (Hodgson, 7/6).