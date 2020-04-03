World Bank Launches Initial $1.9B In Coronavirus Emergency Support Operations For 25 Developing Countries, Prepares To Spend Up To $160B Over 15 Months

Reuters: World Bank approves initial $1.9 bln in emergency coronavirus funds

“The World Bank on Thursday said it had approved an initial $1.9 billion in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 developing countries, with more than half the aid earmarked to help fight the fast-spreading disease in India. … In addition, the bank said it was working to redeploy resources in existing World Bank financed projects worth up to $1.7 billion. The bank has said it is prepared to spend up to $160 billion over the next 15 months to combat the pandemic…” (Shalal/Psaledakis, 4/2).