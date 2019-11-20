World Bank Blog Post Discusses Global Reductions In Open Defecation, Notes 670M Continue Practice

World Bank’s “Data Blog”: Open defecation nearly halved since 2000 but is still practiced by 670 million

Haruna Kashiwase, consultant at the Development Data Group’s Socio-Demographic Data team, discusses global progress toward eliminating open defecation since 2000 and presents an interactive graph detailing the reductions by region. Kashiwase notes, “Between 2000 and 2017, the world nearly halved the number of people practicing open defecation from 1.3 billion to around 670 million (9% of the global population)” (11/19).