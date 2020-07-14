Women, Children Losing Access To 20% Of Their Health, Social Services Due To COVID-19, Report Says

Devex: Women and children lose 20% of health, social services to COVID-19

“Globally, women and children are losing access to 20% of their health and social services as a result of COVID-19, according to new findings by senior global health experts commissioned by the United Nations. Approximately 13.5 million children have missed life-saving vaccinations over the past four months, and some kids in low-income countries may never receive these routine shots, according to the annual report issued by the U.N. secretary-general’s Independent Accountability Panel for Every Woman, Every Child, Every Adolescent. … Globally, maternal mortality will see a spike of 24,000 deaths during 2020, as a result of COVID-19, according to the report…” (Lieberman, 7/14).

VOA: Women, Children Suffer as Health Care Resources Go to Fight COVID

“…’Health systems in both rich and poor nations are massively struggling and the services for mothers, newborns, young children, and adolescents are crumbling,’ said Dr. Elizabeth Mason, co-chair of the U.N. Secretary-General’s Independent Accountability Panel that produced the report…” (Pearson, 7/13).