COVID-19 Pandemic Hindering Access To Health Care For Women, Children Worldwide, Report Says; India Sees Increase In Unsafe Abortion Practices Amid Lockdown

Forbes: Covid-19 Is Making It Harder For Women And Children To Access Vital Health Care Services

“Mothers, newborns, young children, and adolescents are losing 20% of their health and social services because of the pandemic, according to a new report from a panel of senior global health experts. ‘Covid-19 is making a bad situation worse,’ said Joy Phumaphi, co-chair of the United Nations Independent Accountability Panel (IAP) and former WHO assistant director general. The report, published today, compiled data from various surveys and studies to estimate the impacts from Covid-19 pandemic on mothers, newborns, young children, and adolescents since January…” (Gajewski, 7/13).

The Guardian: ‘Women always take the brunt’: India sees surge in unsafe abortion

“…The coronavirus pandemic has put huge strain on India’s health system, and women’s reproductive rights have taken a particular hit. Travel restrictions, the diversion of public healthcare towards Covid-19, the closure of private clinics, and disruptions in medical supply chains have meant that women have been unable to receive timely care…” (Bagri, 7/13).

Additional coverage of abortion access in India is available from BBC.