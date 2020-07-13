menu

In World Population Day Message, U.N. SG Calls For Empowerment, Protection Of Health, Rights Of Women, Girls

Jul 13, 2020

U.N. News: World Population Day: ‘No time to waste’ in empowering women
“The COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone, everywhere, ‘but it does not affect everyone equally,’ the U.N. chief said in his message for World Population Day, on Sunday. ‘It is deepening existing inequalities and vulnerabilities, particularly for women and girls,’ said Secretary-General António Guterres…” (7/10).

Xinhua: U.N. chief calls for efforts to protect health, rights of women, girls
“…According to the U.N. chief, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) projects that if lockdown measures continue for six months with major disruptions to health services, 47 million women in low- and middle-income countries may not be able to access modern contraceptives. ‘This would result in 7 million unintended pregnancies,’ he said. Moreover, some 31 million additional cases of gender-based violence can also be expected, the secretary general added…” (7/11).

