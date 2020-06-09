WHO Warns Nations To Maintain Vigilance As World Sees Record High COVID-19 Cases Recorded On Sunday, Countries Begin To Loosen Lockdowns

U.N. News: No time to take ‘foot off the pedal’ as coronavirus pandemic worsens: WHO

“The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening globally, with more than 136,000 cases recorded on Sunday: the highest number in a single day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). ‘More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,’ said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking on Monday during his regular briefing on the crisis…” (6/8).

