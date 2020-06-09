menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

WHO Warns Nations To Maintain Vigilance As World Sees Record High COVID-19 Cases Recorded On Sunday, Countries Begin To Loosen Lockdowns

Jun 09, 2020

U.N. News: No time to take ‘foot off the pedal’ as coronavirus pandemic worsens: WHO
“The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening globally, with more than 136,000 cases recorded on Sunday: the highest number in a single day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). ‘More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,’ said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking on Monday during his regular briefing on the crisis…” (6/8).

AP: In poor regions, easing virus lockdowns brings new risks (Cheng et al., 6/9).

CNBC: Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare,’ WHO says (Feuer/Higgins-Dunn, 6/8).

Financial Times: Coronavirus numbers — what we have learnt from the pandemic (Cookson, 6/8).

The Hill: Sunday marked new global peak for coronavirus (Wilson, 6/8).

NPR: Even In A Pandemic, WHO Believes That Public Protests Are Important (Huang/Aubrey, 6/8).

Reuters: WHO says pandemic ‘far from over’ as daily cases hit record high (Nebehay/Farge, 6/8).

U.N. News: Solidarity is the world’s ‘best line of defense’: U.N. General Assembly president (6/8).

UPI: WHO warns against ‘complacency’ in COVID-19 battle amid protests (Lotus, 6/8).

Vox: These 7 countries have the most worrying Covid-19 outbreaks (Scott, 6/8).

Wall Street Journal: As Countries Reopen, Many Avoid a Second Wave of Covid-19 Cases — So Far (Douglas et al., 6/8).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.