menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

WHO Warns Funding For DRC Ebola Outbreak Response To Run Out At End Of Month, Urges Donors To Contribute

Feb 24, 2020

VOA: WHO Warns It is Running Out of Money to Tackle Ebola Epidemic in DRC
“The World Health Organization is urgently appealing for $40 million to salvage its operation to bring the Ebola epidemic to an end in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The Ebola operation in eastern DR Congo’s conflict-ridden North Kivu and Ituri provinces is on financial life-support. The World Health Organization reports its coffers will be empty at the end of this month. It is urging donors to step up immediately and contribute the money needed to tackle this virulent disease…” (Schlein, 2/23).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.