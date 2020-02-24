WHO Warns Funding For DRC Ebola Outbreak Response To Run Out At End Of Month, Urges Donors To Contribute

VOA: WHO Warns It is Running Out of Money to Tackle Ebola Epidemic in DRC

“The World Health Organization is urgently appealing for $40 million to salvage its operation to bring the Ebola epidemic to an end in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The Ebola operation in eastern DR Congo’s conflict-ridden North Kivu and Ituri provinces is on financial life-support. The World Health Organization reports its coffers will be empty at the end of this month. It is urging donors to step up immediately and contribute the money needed to tackle this virulent disease…” (Schlein, 2/23).