WHO To Launch COVID-19 Funding Appeal Amid Trump Administration’s Heightened Scrutiny Of U.N. Agency

The Guardian: The WHO v. coronavirus: why it can’t handle the pandemic

“…[I]t is possible to imagine a world in which every nation respects the WHO’s authority, follows its advice and lets it coordinate the flow of information, resources and medical equipment across national boundaries to areas of greatest need. That is not the world we live in. … [T]he WHO is desperately struggling to get its 194 member states to actually follow its guidance. … There is a simple reason for this. For all the responsibility vested in the WHO, it has little power…” (Buranyi, 4/10).

POLITICO: Trump team ramps up scrutiny of funds to WHO

“U.S. agencies and departments that channel money to the World Health Organization have been asked not to send more such funds this fiscal year without first obtaining higher-level approval, two people familiar with the issue said. The decision comes after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding to the U.N. global health body over allegations that the WHO’s leaders are too friendly to China and made missteps in the early days of the coronavirus crisis…” (Toosi/Diamond, 4/9).

Reuters: WHO’s new funding appeal for coronavirus fight to top $1 billion: diplomats

“The World Health Organization (WHO) is preparing to launch an appeal soon for more than $1 billion to fund operations against the COVID-19 pandemic through year-end, diplomats told Reuters on Thursday. It comes against the backdrop of a salvo lobbed by U.S. President Donald Trump against the WHO over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and suggestions from his administration it might re-evaluate U.S. funding…” (Nebehay, 4/9).

