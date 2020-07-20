WHO Reports Record Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases On Saturday; Total Global Cases Pass 14M

Reuters: WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases for second day in a row

“The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row [on Saturday], with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours. The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday. Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10. Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June. Total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 600,000 people in seven months. The surge means that 1 million cases were reported in under 100 hours…” (Shumaker, 7/18).

Washington Post: ‘Superspreading’ events, triggered by people who may not even know they are infected, propel coronavirus pandemic

“…Many scientists say such infection bursts — probably sparked by a single, highly infectious individual who may show no signs of illness and unwittingly share an enclosed space with many others — are driving the pandemic. They worry these cases, rather than routine transmission between one infected person and, say, two or three close contacts, are propelling case counts out of control. More than 1,000 suspected clusters — ranging from the single digits to thousands — have been logged in a database compiled by a coder in the Netherlands. A megachurch in South Korea. A political rally in Madrid. An engagement party in Rio de Janeiro. Nearly all took place indoors, or in indoor-outdoor spaces…” (Cha, 7/18).

