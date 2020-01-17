menu

WHO Reports Highlight Declining Private Investment, Lack Of Innovation In New Antibiotic Research

Jan 17, 2020

WHO: Lack of new antibiotics threatens global efforts to contain drug-resistant infections
“Declining private investment and lack of innovation in the development of new antibiotics are undermining efforts to combat drug-resistant infections, says the World Health Organization (WHO). Two new reports reveal a weak pipeline for antibiotic agents. … The reports (Antibacterial agents in clinical development — an analysis of the antibacterial clinical development pipeline and its companion publication, Antibacterial agents in preclinical development) also found that research and development for antibiotics is primarily driven by small- or medium-sized enterprises with large pharmaceutical companies continuing to exit the field…” (1/17).

