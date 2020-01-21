menu

Declining Private Investment, Lack Of Innovation In New Antibiotic Research Threaten Efforts To Prevent Drug-Resistant Infections, WHO Says

Jan 21, 2020

U.N. News: Urgent need for ‘immediate’ solutions to combat drug-resistant infections, warns WHO
“Drug-resistant infections are on the rise as private investment in new antibiotic development declines, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. Two new WHO reports reveal that while some 50 new antibiotics and 10 biologics are under development, only 32 of the total target WHO-priority pathogens and the majority have very limited benefits when compared to existing antibiotics…” (1/17).

Additional coverage of the reports is available from Axios, DW, New York Times, and VOA.

