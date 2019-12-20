menu

WHO Reports 60% Drop In Cholera Cases In 2018 Due To Prevention, Control Efforts In Major Outbreak Areas

Dec 20, 2019

U.N. News: World Health Organization reports 60 percent drop in cholera in 2018
“International action to drive down cholera led to a 60 percent decrease in cases in 2018, compared with the previous year, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday. This points to what the U.N. agency described as ‘an encouraging trend’ in prevention and control in major cholera hotspots such as Haiti, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)…” (12/19).

Additional coverage of the drop in cases is available from Xinhua.

