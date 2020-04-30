menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

WHO Reconvening COVID-19 Emergency Committee; Tedros Warns Of Malaria Case Increases In Africa As Continent’s Coronavirus Outbreaks Intensify

Apr 30, 2020

CIDRAP News: WHO reconvenes COVID-19 panel; Africa’s outbreaks intensify
“The World Health Organization (WHO) director general said today that the COVID-19 emergency committee will meet [today] to review pandemic developments, as cases surge in some African nations and as many past-peak countries take tentative steps to relax their distancing measures. The global total today rose to 3,179,494 cases reported form 185 countries, and at least 226,173 people have died from their infections, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard…” (Schnirring, 4/29).

Axios: WHO leader: Malaria deaths in Africa could double due to coronavirus (Rummler, 4/29).

Reuters: COVID-19 complication seen in children is ‘rare,’ WHO says (Nebehay/Farge, 4/29).

U.N. News: World health experts will meet Thursday to assess COVID-19 pandemic (4/29).

VOA: WHO Chief Warns of Malaria Spike in Africa (4/29).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.