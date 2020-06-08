WHO Recommends More Widespread Use Of Masks To Help Prevent Spread Of Novel Coronavirus In Crowded Spaces

The Hill: WHO encourages use of face coverings to stem spread of COVID-19

“The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday endorsed the use of face coverings among the general public in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, after many countries have already encouraged their citizens to wear them. WHO previously only recommended masks for people who are sick or caring for someone who is ill. In updated guidance released Friday, WHO stated that governments in countries with widespread transmission of COVID-19 should urge their citizens to wear nonmedical face masks in public settings, especially in areas where physical distancing is difficult, like in grocery stores and other crowded spaces…” (Hellman, 6/5).

U.N. News: WHO urges mask use in confined public areas, where coronavirus still spreads

“…Additionally, people over 60, or who have underlying health conditions, should wear medical masks in these settings, while all workers in clinical areas of health facilities should also use them — not just those who deal with COVID-19 patients. However, WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned against putting too much faith in masks, stressing that they are only part of a comprehensive strategy to defeat the disease. ‘I cannot say this clearly enough: masks alone will not protect you from COVID-19,’ he told journalists. ‘Masks are not a replacement for physical distancing, hand hygiene, and other public health measures’…” (6/5).

Additional coverage of the WHO’s new guidance is available from BBC, CNN, The Guardian, New York Times, Reuters, VOA, and Vox.