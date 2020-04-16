WHO Publishes COVID-19 Pandemic Strategy Update, Including Recommendations For Lifting Lockdowns

Reuters: Lockdowns should be lifted in two-week stages to stem COVID-19 spread: WHO

“Countries that ease restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus should wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact of such changes before easing again, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. In its latest Strategy Update, the U.N. agency said that the world stands at a ‘pivotal juncture’ in the pandemic and that ‘speed, scale, and equity must be our guiding principles’ when deciding what measures are necessary…” (Nebehay, 4/15).

