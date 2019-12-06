WHO, Partners Launch Plan To Address HIV Drug Resistance In Africa

WHO Regional Office for Africa: WHO unveils plan to tackle rising HIV drug resistance in Africa

“Growing resistance to HIV drugs in Africa is threatening the significant progress made in the global fight against the virus. In an effort to reinforce the gains and end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners today are unveiling a five-year plan to monitor, prevent, and respond to drug resistance. WHO developed the Regional Action Plan which is being presented at the 1-6 December International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA) in Kigali, Rwanda. It outlines systems to monitor HIV drug resistance indicators and how to use them at clinic and program level to minimize drug resistance and develop evidence-based quality improvement for antiretroviral medicine (ARV) programs…” (12/6).