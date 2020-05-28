WHO Launches Foundation To Broaden Base Of Donors, Provide Greater Flexibility To Respond To Current, Future Health Challenges

The Telegraph: WHO creates foundation to tap into new donations, including from the public

“For the first time in its 72-year-history the World Health Organization (WHO) will welcome donations from the public, individual donors, and corporate partners as it launches a foundation arm to help it tackle the most pressing global health challenges. The historic move comes just weeks after the U.S. threatened to permanently halt funding to WHO. … [T]he launch of the WHO Foundation, will broaden the body’s donor base, providing sustainable funding models and more flexibility for the WHO to respond to present and future health challenges, said Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus…” (Kelly-Linden, 5/28).

Additional coverage of the launch of the WHO Foundation is available from Devex, Reuters, and U.N. News.