WHO Launches COVID-19 Technology Access Pool With Support Of 30 Nations, International Partners

Financial Times: Poorer countries join WHO call for virus patents to be shared

“Two dozen low-income countries have joined a World Health Organization push for the sharing of patents for coronavirus drugs and vaccines, but they lack support from powerful governments and large pharmaceutical groups. The WHO on Friday unveiled an initiative dubbed the Covid-19 Technology Access Pool, or C-TAP, which aims to make treatments, vaccines and tests accessible to all…” (Mancini/Peel, 5/29).

U.N. News: COVID-19: Countries support ‘one-stop shop’ to share science and research

“Thirty countries and numerous international partners have underlined the need to make tests, treatments, and other technologies to fight COVID-19, available to people everywhere. … The U.N. health agency has described C-TAP as ‘a one-stop shop’ that will be voluntary and based on the principle of solidarity. WHO said it builds on the success of the Medicines Patent Pool in expanding access to treatments for HIV and the debilitating inflammatory liver disease, hepatitis. There are five key elements to the initiative, starting with public disclosure of gene sequences and data, as well as clinical trial results. Governments and research funders are also encouraged to include clauses in contracts with pharmaceutical companies that stress equitable distribution and publication of trial data. Additionally, treatments and vaccines should be licensed to both large and small producers. C-TAP also promotes open innovation models and technology transfers that increase local manufacturing and supply…” (5/29).

Additional coverage of WHO’s launch of C-TAP and a media briefing organized by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) is available from CIDRAP News, Reuters, and VOA.