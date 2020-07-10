WHO Issues New Scientific Brief Outlining Transmission Modes Of SARS-CoV-2, Acknowledges Possibility Of Spread Through Aerosolized Droplets, From Asymptomatic People

NPR: WHO: Aerosolized Particles Unlikely To Be Significant Source Of COVID-19 Transmission

“The World Health Organization has issued a new scientific brief that summarizes what’s known about the different ways the coronavirus can transmit. The 10-page brief, posted Thursday, considers all the ways researchers think the coronavirus may be able to spread: through close contact with droplets expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks or breathes; through the expulsion of small microdroplets that have the potential to spread over greater distances; and through contaminated surfaces. The report also looks at the possibilities for the virus to be transmitted from mother to child, from animals to humans, and through contact with urine, feces, and blood…” (Huang, 7/9).

Additional coverage of the WHO brief is available from CNBC, The Hill, and Wall Street Journal.