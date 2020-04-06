WHO, IMF Call On Coronavirus Response To Focus On Health, Economic, Social Aspects Of Pandemic Impacts

VOA: WHO: Coronavirus Battle Must Focus on Protecting Lives and Livelihoods

“The World Health Organization and International Monetary Fund are joining forces to protect the world against the dual health and economic crises triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than a million people around the world and killed more than 50,000. Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this is more than a health crisis. He said it is also a social and economic crisis. … Managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said her organization is joining with WHO to combat this unprecedented health and economic crisis…” (Schlein, 4/4).

Additional coverage of the WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available from Bloomberg, Fox News, Reuters, and The Telegraph.