WHO Executive Board Holds 146th Session, Appoints Directors For Africa, Europe Regions

WHO: 146th session of the Executive Board

“The 146th session of the Executive Board will take place at WHO headquarters in Geneva on 3-8 February 2020. At this meeting, members will agree on the agenda and resolutions to be considered at this year’s World Health Assembly. Topics under discussion this year include WHO’s response in severe, large-scale emergencies; research and development for diseases with epidemic potential; antimicrobial resistance; poliomyelitis; principles for global consensus on the donation and management of blood, blood components, and medical products of human origin; and promoting the health of migrants” (2/3).

WHO: WHO Executive Board appoints directors for Africa and Europe

“The WHO Executive Board, currently holding its 146th session in Geneva, has re-appointed Dr. Matshidiso Moeti for a second term as WHO Regional Director for Africa and Dr. Hans Kluge as Regional Director for Europe in his first term…” (2/3).