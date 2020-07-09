WHO Confirms ‘Emerging Evidence’ Novel Coronavirus Can Be Transmitted Through Airborne Droplets

CNN: WHO confirms there’s ’emerging evidence’ of airborne transmission of coronavirus

“The World Health Organization confirmed there is ’emerging evidence’ of airborne transmission of the coronavirus following the publication of a letter Monday signed by 239 scientists that urged the agency to be more forthcoming about the likelihood that people can catch the virus from droplets floating in the air. Dr. Benedetta Alleganzi, WHO Technical Lead for Infection Prevention and Control, said during a briefing Tuesday, that the agency has discussed and collaborated with many of the scientists who signed the letter. … Alleganzi emphasized more research is still needed on Covid-19 transmission…” (Erdman, 7/8).

Additional coverage of the research into coronavirus modes of transmission is available from The Guardian, Nature, and Reuters.