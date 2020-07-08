menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

WHO Plans To Issue New Brief On Novel Coronavirus Modes Of Transmission Following Consultation With Scientists

Jul 08, 2020

U.N. News: WHO to issue new brief on airborne transmission, following ‘active engagement’ with scientists
“The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to issue a brief on the modes of transmission of the new coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday. Epidemiologist Dr. Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, was responding to a journalist’s question about an open letter signed by hundreds of scientists urging the U.N. agency to update its recommendations on airborne transmission. Dr. van Kerkhove said WHO welcomes interaction with the scientific community…” (7/7).

Additional coverage of the expected brief is available from CNBC and New York Times.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.