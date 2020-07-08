WHO Plans To Issue New Brief On Novel Coronavirus Modes Of Transmission Following Consultation With Scientists

U.N. News: WHO to issue new brief on airborne transmission, following ‘active engagement’ with scientists

“The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to issue a brief on the modes of transmission of the new coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday. Epidemiologist Dr. Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, was responding to a journalist’s question about an open letter signed by hundreds of scientists urging the U.N. agency to update its recommendations on airborne transmission. Dr. van Kerkhove said WHO welcomes interaction with the scientific community…” (7/7).

